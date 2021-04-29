[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Hosting Authors of The Voices from Mothers with Black Sons

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2021) – In honor of Mother’s Day, the Greensboro Public Library will host three of the authors of The Voices from Mothers with Black Sons at 7 pm, Thursday, May 6 on Zoom. This anthology features 12 authors sharing their inspiring journeys of raising black sons.

This online conversation will feature three of the authors from the book. Dr. Norma McLauchlin, Founder and CEO of Chosen Pen Publishing; Nicole Smith Daniels, author of Opened Palms: On Waiting on God; and ToMecia Conard-Stafford, who currently works as an advocate for the Sickle Cell community. The Voices from Mothers with Black Sons is for every mother who has worried for her son, prayed for her son, and feared for her son.

To register for this event, email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-412-6199. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

