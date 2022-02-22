[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Court Duvall

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7541

Library Features Cushman and Gaspeny at Poetry Series

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library will host Steve Cushman and Michael Gaspeny as special guests for the “Saturday Salons at Benjamin” poetry series at 2 pm, Saturday, March 5, at the Benjamin Branch, 1530 Benjamin Pkwy. During the event, Cushman and Gaspeny will discuss the craft of narrative poetry, read contemporary examples of the style, and guide participants in crafting their own poems through prompts and exercises. This event is free and open to adults and teens.

“Poetry is an important art form that can help people in times of turmoil,” said Court Duvall, Manager at the Benjamin Branch. “Our poetry series also shows how poetry can bring a community together.”

Cushman is an award-winning novelist and poet in Greensboro. He’s published three novels, including Portisville, which won the Novello Literary Award. Along with a short story collection, Fracture City, he has published two poetry chapbooks, Hospital Work and Midnight Stroll. His first full-length poetry collection, How Birds Fly, is the winner of the Lena Shull Book Award.

Gaspeny has won the Randall Jarrell Poetry Competition and the O. Henry Festival Short Story Contest. Gaspeny’s novella in verse, The Tyranny of Questions (Unicorn Press), dramatizes a suburban mother’s struggle to save her soul in the 1960s. Gaspeny’s chapbooks are Re-Write Men and Vocation. His prose novel about blues, football, and racial discord, A Postcard from the Delta, is forthcoming this fall from The Livingston Press. For hospice service in Greensboro, he has received the North Carolina Governor’s Award for Volunteer Excellence.

Contact Court Duvall by email<mailto:courtnay.duvall@greensboro-nc.gov> for more information or to register. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<file:///C:/DT%20Files/Press%20Releases/www.greensborolibrary.org>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Libraries Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov