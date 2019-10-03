[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Explores South African Music with One City, One Book Event

GREENSBORO, NC (October 3, 2019) – To celebrate One City, One Book and its South African setting, the Greensboro Public Library is hosting Uplifting Voices: The Music of South Africa at 7 pm, Thursday, October 10 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

Kumbirai Khosawill, NC A&T Adjunct English Instructor, will lead an exploration of some of the most influential musicians and singer/songwriters in South Africa from the Apartheid era to the present. Learn about the vibrant diversity of South African music, a fusion of indigenous traditional music as well as Western music styles and genres. South African music utilizes music, language and culture as a tool to celebrate the diversity of its rich heritage while also critiquing and ‘talking back to” the colonialist power structures that have tended to oppress, stereotype and denigrate African people.

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah was selected for the 2019 One City, One Book community read after a careful selection process which included public voting. Along with community partners, the Greensboro Public Library will be celebrating One City, One Book through November.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

