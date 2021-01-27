[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Event Features Four Authors’ Views of War and Relationships

GREENSBORO, NC (January 27, 2021) – Many stories have been told about the honor and glory of battle, but less often told are stories of the disrupting effects deployment can have on relationships. Greensboro Public Library has gathered four military authors for readings and conversation about the military experience and its impact on romance. Join this free Love & War Zoom webinar from 7 to 8:30 pm, Tuesday, February 2. After registering at this website<zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s42q5i7XQXi_n4TKqOUVSw> participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

No one returns from a deployment the same person as the one who left. Military service often opens a gap between soldiers and civilians. The four authors in the webinar have all served or been embedded with the military.

M.C. Armstrong is the author of The Mysteries of Haditha. He embedded with JSOF in Al Anbar Province and published extensively on the Iraq war through The Winchester Star. Teresa Fazio served in the US Marine Corps as a communications officer, deployed in Iraq. Her writing has been published in the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Foreign Policy, Washington Post, and The Nation. Colin D. Halloran is a poet and author of the books Shortly Thereafter, Icarian Flux, and American Etiquette. Halloran served with the US Army in Afghanistan and much of his writing stems from those experiences. M.L. Doyle aimed to prove her brother wrong when she joined the Army on his dare. A few decades later, she not only confirmed that she could make it through basic training, she has also written extensively about her experiences.

To register for the Love and War webinar visit this website<zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s42q5i7XQXi_n4TKqOUVSw>. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

