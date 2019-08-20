[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Event Celebrates Toni Morrison August 23

GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2019) – The Greensboro Public Library honors iconic novelist, essayist, editor and teacher, the late Toni Morrison, at 6:30 pm, Friday, August 23 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. The celebration features reflections and readings of Morrison’s work facilitated by tenured associate professor of English and Africana Studies, Dr. Deborah H. Barnes.

Toni Morrison was described in her Nobel Prize citation as an author “who in novels characterized by visionary force and poetic import, gives life to an essential aspect of American reality.” Her profound works of literature have been assigned for all campus reads, discussed in book clubs, dissected during collegiate lectures, and read across the globe. She was born and raised in Lorain, Ohio and received degrees at Howard University and Cornell University. In the late 1960s, she became the first black female editor in fiction at Random House.

One of Toni Morrison’s most celebrated novels, Beloved, has been translated into multiple languages and was adapted as a feature film. She received a Nobel Prize in Literature, Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and countless other awards. Her legacy will impact conversations about literature, language, and life for generations to come.

Facilitator Deborah Barnes retired from Jackson State University where she served as Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. Prior to that she served as Associate Dean of University Studies at NC A&T State University. She returned to the classroom in 2017 as an adjunct professor at NCA&T. She has published widely on the works of Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison and other 20th Century African American writers. She is currently working to complete a book project on lynching in culture, Written in Blood, A Critical Anthology of Lynching Narratives. A food security activist, she serves as Chair of the Anti-Poverty Committee of the NC NAACP and lectures widely on the Politics of Food. Deborah is a Greensboro native who has one adult son and two grandchildren.

This event is free and open to the the public. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

