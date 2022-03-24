[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Celebrates World Autism Awareness Day April 2

GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2022) – World Autism Awareness Day, established in 2008 by the United Nations, is an international observance to make us mindful of this complex, lifelong developmental disability, which typically appears in early childhood. Join library staff and community organizations as we celebrate the rights of individuals with autism at 2 pm, Saturday, April 2 at Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd.

The celebration includes a fun-filled afternoon with sensory activities for the entire family including an interactive story time, a bubble disco, and a community art mural everyone can help to complete. Meet representatives from local organizations and City of Greensboro departments to learn about resources available to families. Enjoy a fire truck display from the Greensboro Fire Department.

The theme of this year’s event is “favorite characters,” with crafts and activities featuring Elmo, Pete the Cat, Paw Patrol, and others. Participants are welcome to wear something with a favorite character.

Everyone is encouraged to participate. Whether you have autism, love someone who does, or are looking to support a diverse, accepting and kind community – you are invited to help create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.

For more information about this program, call the Glenn McNairy Branch Library at 336-373-2015 or email Antuan Hawkins. For more information about other Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.

