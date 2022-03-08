[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Beth Sheffield

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3617

Library Celebrates Women’s History Month With HerStory Series

GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2022) – At the Greensboro Public Library, Women’s History Month is a time to honor the achievements of accomplished women throughout history. The HerStory Series celebrates some very notable women with local connections beginning March 18.

Hear from Dr. Mable Springfield Scott, author of the new memoir 38128 King’s Kids…Nobody Said We Were Poor! at 5 pm, Friday, March 18 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Dr. Scott will share memories from her childhood and what it was like to grow up in the segregated South of the 1950’s. Her career began in Memphis radio and she has worked at WFMY in Greensboro. She is a communications graduate of the University of Tennessee with a master’s in Adult Education and a PhD in Leadership from NC A&T State University.

Felicia Brown, founder of Balance Day Spa and one of 19 authors featured in Scars to Stars: Stories of Vulnerability, Resilience, and Overcoming Adversity will be featured at 5 pm, Friday, March 25 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Scars to Stars was created to promote mental health awareness, to give hope to anyone who is struggling and to help prevent suicide. Brown loves helping others create lives and businesses filled with passion, joy, abundance and gratitude, speaking at conferences around the US, Canada and abroad.

Learn about North Carolina born comedian Moms Mabley with historian Dr. Tara Green at 2 pm, Saturday, March 26 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd. Jackie “Moms” Mabley, was an American stand-up comedian and actress. Beginning her career on the stage in the 1920s, Mabley became a veteran entertainer of the Chitlin’ Circuit of African-American vaudeville. Mabley later recorded comedy albums and appeared in films and on television programs including The Ed Sullivan Show and The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. Immersed in a culture of storytelling from her birth, Dr. Green’s family inspired her to study the lives of Black folks through literature. Today, she is a Black feminist, community-engaged scholar, author and university professor, teaching at UNCG. This event is also available on Zoom. Contact Ronald Headen by email<mailto:ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-412-6199 to register.

Another memoir writer and the City’s Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer, Maria Hicks-Few, will discuss her book, From Cocoon to Butterfly: The Story of a Warrior at 5 pm, Friday, April 1 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Considered by many who know her to be a “Superwoman,” Hicks-Few will share reflections on handling it all – family, career, caretaker, warrior and breast cancer survivor. She has her MBA from the University of Phoenix, her MPA from UNCG and she is an adjunct instructor at North Carolina A&T State University.

All of these events celebrating Women’s History Month are free and open to the public. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<file:///C:/DT%20Files/Press%20Releases/www.greensborolibrary.org>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Libraries Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov