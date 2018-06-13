CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Beth Sheffield

Library Celebrates Grease with Screening and Sing-Along In LeBauer Park on June 26

GREENSBORO, NC (June 13, 2018) – Grab your Pink Lady and T-Bird jackets; it’s time to bop your way back in time to Rydell High School. The Greensboro Public Library will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the classic movie musical Grease starting at 7:30 pm, Tuesday, June 26 in LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

Come dressed in your best 1950s attire for a chance to win prizes for best outfit. DJ Jessica Mashburn will provide pre-show music starting at 7:30 pm. The special sing-along version of Grease, featuring pop hits like “Greased Lightnin’ ” and “You’re the One That I Want,” will start at sunset.

Grease, rated PG, is based on one of the most beloved Broadway shows of all-time. It hit the screens June 16, 1978 starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Since then, the story of teen love, cliques, and peer pressure has won over fans in every generation.

This event is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org .

