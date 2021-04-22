[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Celebrates El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros

GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library celebrates El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros (Children’s Day/Book Day) this year with a full week of virtual programming beginning April 26. Founded by children’s author Pat Mora, Día is an enhancement of an international holiday, Children’s Day, which began in 1925. In 1996, Mora proposed linking the celebration of childhood with literacy and founded El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros. After 25 years, Dia has become a national library program that fosters literacy for all children from all backgrounds.

This year’s highlight event is a bilingual musical story time with Criss Cross Mangosauce at 3 pm, Saturday, May 1 on the library’s Facebook page<www.facebook.com/events/199455165086794>. Criss Cross Mangosauce was founded by two Latina moms who are beloved entertainers and passionate about fostering children’s love for languages, cultures and arts.

Other virtual events to celebrate Dia begin April 26 on the library’s Facebook page<www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary> and include cooking programs, a pajama party, crafts and story times. To see all available events please visit the Library’s calendar page<library.greensboro-nc.gov/services/calendar>.

For questions about El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros, please email Beth Bowles<mailto:beth.bowles@greensboro-nc.gov>. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

