Library Celebrates Adult Summer Reading With Live Music at Gibb’s Hundred Brewing

GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2018) – As part of the Adult Summer Reading program the Greensboro Public Library is branching out with live music and three local bands from 8-10 pm, Friday, August 10 at Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company, 504 State St. The event is free and features local bands Totally Slow, Despair, and Black Haüs

The band Despair has been described as a Post-Americana Roll Band, edgy but rootsy, danceable but disruptive. Totally Slow is a four-piece band working in the grand tradition of melodic and emotional DIY punk. Black Haüs has quickly gained a reputation for being one of most energetic up-and-coming bands in the Greensboro scene.

This event is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org .

