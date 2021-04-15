[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Celebrates 25th Anniversary of National Poetry Month

GREENSBORO, NC (April 15, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library and Caffė YA Book Club will celebrate National Poetry Month with former North Carolina Poet Laureate Joseph Bathanti at 7 pm, Tuesday, April 20 on Zoom. Bathanti is the McFarlane Family Distinguished Professor in Interdisciplinary Education and Professor of Creative Writing at Appalachian State University.

Bathanti served as North Carolina’s Poet Laureate from 2012-2014 and is author of several poetry collections including Land of Amnesia, Restoring Sacred Art and Concertina. His fiction works include East Liberty, Coventry, The High Heart and The Life of the World to Come: A Novel. His experiences growing up in a working class Italian neighborhood and mentoring in a prison while working with VISTA influence much of his work. The author will be reading some of his poetry and will share insights about poetry and writing.

To attend this online Zoom event, please sign up here<zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpfumpqzIjGNbs01fsfNNDibVVggdPd5Wl>. For more information about this event email Wes Parker<mailto:wes.parker@greensboro-nc.gov> or call the Hemphill Library at 336-373-2925. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

