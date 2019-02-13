[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Celebrates 10th Annual Booklovers Social February 27

GREENSBORO, NC (February 13, 2019) – Join the fun at the Greensboro Public Library’s 10th Annual Booklovers Social from 6:30-8:30 pm, Wednesday, February 27 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. The Booklovers Social offers bibliophiles the opportunity to connect with fellow readers and and learn about local book clubs.

The free event will include refreshments, music, door prizes and book-related games. Scuppernong Books will be there with a display of exciting new book titles. The Booklovers Social is also an ideal opportunity to vote on selections for the Library’s book club collection for 2019.

For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

