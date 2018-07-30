CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Beth Sheffield

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3617

Library Calls for Suggestions for Selection of Community Read

GREENSBORO, NC (July 30, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library is beginning the process of selecting the 2019 One City, One Book title and is seeking suggestions from the community. Every other year the Greensboro Public Library, along with many community partners, lead a city-wide reading of a selected book. One City, One Book offers lively programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings, and more in an effort to engage the community around themes found in the selected book.

Suggested books should include themes that can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that affect the community. The selected book should be appropriate for adaptation to theatrical, musical and other public performances. Finally the title should be relatable and suitable for library programming opportunities for all age groups.

The 2017 One City, One Book selection was Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly. Over 288 library, community partner and book club programs were held and an estimated 9,300 people participated. Events included online international discussions, co-sponsored by the US State Department, that included area high school students.

Please email suggestions to Greensboro Public Library’s Adult Programming Coordinator, Beth Sheffield, at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov> by August 5.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.