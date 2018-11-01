Pricey Harrison awarded Greensboro Library’s Thomas Berry Award

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Announces Thomas Berry Award Recipient

GREENSBORO, NC (November 1, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library announces Pricey Harrison as the recipient of the 2018 Thomas Berry Award. The Thomas Berry Award recognizes an individual or organization that has implemented sustainable and outstanding environmental programs or has engaged in re-imagining the human-earth relationship through scholarship, writing, poetry or the arts.

Pricey Harrison has served Greensboro and Guilford County as a member of North Carolina House District 57 since 2004. She has been a passionate environmental supporter, working to build and maintain a green economy in North Carolina. Harrison continues to advocate for the natural environment and writes weekly newsletters to maintain her constituents’ knowledge about legislation and legal issues.

This award honors the legacy of one of Greensboro’s most influential authors, Thomas Berry. Berry was a Catholic priest, cultural historian and “Earth scholar.” He was the author of many books including The Great Work: Our Way into the Future. Among advocates of ecospirituality, he is famous for proposing that a deep understanding of the history and functioning of the evolving universe is a necessary inspiration for our own effective response as individuals and as a species.

The Thomas Berry Award ceremony will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, November 11, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Rd. Mary Evelyn Tucker and John Grim, co-directors of the Forum on Religion and Ecology at Yale University, will be the keynote speakers. The event is free and open to the public.

