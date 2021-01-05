[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Announces Coffee Hour Series With Actress Karen Ceesay

GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2021) – The Vance Chavis Branch of the Greensboro Public Library is offering a series of Coffee Hour virtual meetings with actress Karen Ceesay. Known for her roles in The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, Black Lightning, and the movie Rings, Karen will talk with influential and intriguing guests over coffee.

First in the series, Karen will interview bestselling author and global pioneer in animal-human relationships, Tammy Billups at 5 pm, Monday, January 11. Participants can join the Vance Chavis Coffee Hour conversation on the Library’s Facebook<library.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fwww.facebook.com%2fGSOLibrary%2f&____isexternal=true> page. Tammy’s new book, Animal Soul Contracts, has been widely received for covering uncharted ground and has been described by many as life-changing.

Next up, Karen will interview Erika Suzanne, author of the autobiography Black Panther Princess, at 5 pm, Monday, January 18. Participants can join the Vance Chavis Coffee Hour conversation on the Library’s Facebook<library.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fwww.facebook.com%2fGSOLibrary%2f&____isexternal=true> page. Ericka’s parents were leading members of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense. Raised in Oakland in a communal setting, she moved to Beverly Hills with her mother for her formative years, giving Erika a unique perspective on systemic racism and racial identity. Her book will be released by Amistad Press in late 2021.

Additional interviews by Karen Ceesay will be featured in upcoming Vance Chavis Coffee Hours. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

