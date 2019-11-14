Legendary singer Patti LaBelle coming to Tanger Center Friday, Apr. 17

[GPAC LogoHorizontal.jpg]

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Nov. 14

DIAMOND LIFE CONCERTS PRESENTS

PATTI LABELLE

in concert

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host musical icon Patti LaBelle in concert on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The announcement marks the first R&B concert booked at the state-of-the-art performing arts center coming to downtown Greensboro and promises to be one of the signature events of the venue’s inaugural season.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>, Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/> and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

One of contemporary music’s living legends, LaBelle, is a Grammy Award winning American singer, author and actress who has spent over 50 years in the music industry.

LaBelle spent 16 years as lead singer of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, who changed their name to Labelle in the early 1970s and released the iconic disco song, “Lady Marmalade”. LaBelle’s solo career includes the hits “On My Own”, “If You Asked Me To”, “Stir It Up,” and “New Attitude” and R&B ballads such as “You Are My Friend”, “If Only You Knew” and “Love, Need and Want You”.

LaBelle has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone’s list of ‘100 Greatest Singers’.

Tanger Center is scheduled to open in March 2020. It will be home to a direct from New York, Nederlander Broadway series, the Greensboro Symphony, Guilford College Bryan Series and Greensboro Ballet. For a complete listing of upcoming events, including the incomparable Patti LaBelle, visit www.TangerCenter.com<www.TangerCenter.com>.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.