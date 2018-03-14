Lees Chapel Closed

GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2018) – Lees Chapel Road between Minnow Road and Byers Road is closed at this time due to down power lines as the result of a traffic crash. Please use caution in the area. Please use an alternate route in the area.
