Lees Chapel Closed

GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2018) – Lees Chapel Road between Minnow Road and Byers Road is closed at this time due to down power lines as the result of a traffic crash. Please use caution in the area. Please use an alternate route in the area.

Thanks,

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Badges]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.