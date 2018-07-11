For Immediate Release: July 11, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Learning Continues at Freedom School

The program at Hairston Middle includes 50 scholars in grades K-4

Greensboro, N.C. – Harambee, the official motto of Kenya, means “let’s pull together” in Khiswahili.

That is how each day of Freedom School begins at Hairston Middle. All of the students pull together to celebrate another day of reading, learning and positive engagement. The students, who are called scholars, gather as a group around 8:30 a.m. for a half-hour pep rally of sorts. They cheer and chant, enjoy a book read by a guest and scholars are recognized.

“This is a time we get our scholars energized and excited to read, learn and be positive,” said project director Thomas Moses.

After Harambee, scholars engage in reading activities until lunch. They are tested at the beginning and end of Freedom School to mark their progress. Freedom Schools promote the long-term success of children by preventing summer learning loss through igniting a passion for reading and inspiring a love of learning.

The six-week program at Hairston serves students in grades K-4. Most attend Hampton and Falkener Elementary schools. Scholars receive breakfast, lunch and snacks, daily. At the end of the program, each scholar receives a new backpack, school supplies and books.

“It’s a back-to-school starter kit,” Moses said.

This is the fourth year that Hairston has hosted the program, which is sponsored by the GCS Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. It’s the eighth year that Moses has been involved with Freedom School. He says it’s rewarding to see their progression each summer.

“The biggest change I see is that students really gain confidence to read and learn and be engaged. They may not come to us on reading level, but we have them grow or at least maintain where they were, and that is so beautiful. Seeing them grow is what keeps bringing me back each year,” he says.

Freedom School hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday through Aug. 2 at Hairston Middle, 3911 Naco Road, Greensboro. For information, contact project director Thomas Moses at (336) 270-9094.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

