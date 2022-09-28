For Immediate Release: September 28, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Lead Custodian Named GCS Employee of the Month

Kelvin Moses helped prepare Jesse Wharton for Claxton students

Greensboro, N.C. – Cleaning and maintaining a building with more than 600 students is enough of a challenge on its own. But if you need to find space for four additional grade levels from a nearby school, it could have been a disaster. Instead, it became the impetus for Kelvin Moses to become the October GCS Employee of the Month.

Moses, the lead custodian at Jesse Wharton Elementary, helped modify and convert space to accommodate students and staff from Claxton Elementary, which is being rebuilt. And now, a month into the school year, the building shines, and the two schools have blended seamlessly under one roof.

Moses, who has worked at Jesse Wharton Elementary since 2005, was nominated by his principal, Merrie Conaway, who wrote, “Mr. Moses demonstrated optimistic leadership in a very challenging situation. Without his leadership, there is no way that both schools could have been physically ready to receive students by the first day of school. His dedication continues to be paramount now that our building has increased from 630 students and staff to 1,000+. He leads the team in making sure that the building is clean, has necessary supplies, and that all maintenance needs are addressed.”

Moses received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Greensboro Jaycees. During the month of October, his photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Jesse Wharton Elementary and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves nearly 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154