Lawsuit against city may continue even after panhandling ordinance replaced

*For Immediate Release:*

*Lawsuit and Community Efforts Push the Greensboro City Council to

Repeal Unconstitutional Laws – *

*But Struggle Continues with the Enactment of Three New Anti-Homeless

Ordinances*

*Press Contact: *

Marcus Hyde

303-507-8065

homelessuniongso@gmail.com

*“Like throwing noodles at a wall to see what sticks – some members of

Greensboro City Council are trying to ram through any kind of law they

can, and hope that they don’t wind up in litigation over it.”*

*August 14^th , 2018 –*After 3 members of the Homeless Union of

Greensboro, along with The National Law Center on Homelessness &

Poverty, the ACLU of North Carolina and North Carolina Legal Aid filed a

federal lawsuit against the City of Greensboro, challenging the cities

newly adopted “Aggressive Solicitation” ordinance on August 8th,

Greensboro City Council called for a special session to repeal the

ordinance and avoid taking the case to trial.

On August 14^th , Greensboro City Council did repeal the “Aggressive

Solicitation” ordinance – more commonly known as the panhandling

ordinance – along with several other laws, but also chose to implement

three new laws which are meant to target and criminalize poor and

homeless folks.

The federal lawsuit, filed by the National Law Center on Homelessness

and Poverty, ACLU of NC, and NC Legal Aid, may continue as lawyers asked

to be compensated for damages for their clients and attorney’s fees.

Furthermore, the newly enacted laws, which were drafted by attorneys of

the Parker Poe Law Firm, may also be subject to challenges by the

community.

Whatever law remains on the books, people experiencing homelessness in

Greensboro have testified to a barrage of extra-judicial harassment from

local police who have used any and every excuse possible to issue “move

along” orders and issue citations for petty “quality of life” crimes. As

a result, the Homeless Union of Greensboro has asked that instead of

passing new ordinances that criminalize basic activities protected by

the First Amendment, that the city pass ordinances which protect the

rights of all citizens, including people experiencing homelessness, and

put funding towards initiatives that could help reduce homelessness,

such as low income housing programs.

The Homeless Union has given the city language for a Police Protocol

Ordinance modeled after a similar ordinance in Duluth, MN, as well as

“Right to Survive” ordinance language, which would protect homeless

people from being arrested for engaging in life sustaining behaviors

such as resting. The Homeless Union also asked the city to implement a

review period of any new ordinances to ensure that homeless folks are

not the only people targeted by local ordinances.

To the city council’s credit, they agreed to the review period, but have

yet to commit to any legislation that would protect poor people’s rights.

The unconstitutional laws which the city repealed are listed as follows:

·Sec. 20-1. Regulations of Solicitation in Public Places

·Sec. 16-9. – Soliciting business, etc., in streets.

·Sec. 18-44. – Loitering.

·Sec. 18-46. – Loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug-related

activity.

In turn, the city replaced these ordinances with three wholly new

ordinances, which the public has hardly had any discussion or knowledge of:

·Sec. 18-44. – Blocking or Impeding Street and Sidewalk Access

·Sec. 18-46.1 – Solicitation and Distribution of Items in Public Parking

Garages and Public Parking Lots Prohibited

·Sec. 18-46.2. – Harassment in Public Spaces Prohibited

It is unclear as to how effective these laws will be in curbing

panhandling, harassment, or any other activity that people may find

annoying. But, it is apparent that none of these issues will address

actual safety concerns, and that they are overwhelmingly duplicative of

existing state and local laws. Furthermore, the laws themselves are

presumptively unconstitutionally vague and allow for too much arbitrary

and discriminatory policing to occur.

The council’s intentions have been clear. Whatever law they passed, they

intended to create some tool to move homeless people out of downtown. As

council comments have made clear, the city hired Parker Poe Law Firm,

and paid them over $32,000 with the goal in mind to draft some new

ordinance which made something associated with panhandling illegal.

But, in order to limit the rights of citizens (homeless or otherwise),

either through speech limitations or limitations on homeless people’s

movements, courts have ruled that the government must meet an incredibly

high burden of proof (called “strict scrutiny”) in order to legitimately

say two things: First, that there is a compelling government interest,

such as public safety, causing the city to limit individual rights, and

secondly, that the government limited the ‘least amount of speech

possible’ through its restrictions.

In a ruling issued earlier in the day on August 14^th , Judge William

Lindsay Osteen Jr., stated that, “after review of the affidavits and

pleadings, this court finds that Plaintiffs have established a

persuasive case that Section 20-1 [the “Aggressive Solicitation

Ordinance”] is a content-based restriction on Plaintiffs’ right to free

speech…. Content-based restrictions are “presumptively

unconstitutional,” …and must satisfy strict scrutiny”

Furthermore, the Judge pointed out that “the evidence is sparse, at

best, as to whether the City of Greensboro has a compelling interest

which might justify Section 20-1.”

Hence, although the court denied the plaintiffs’ motion for a Temporary

Restraining Order against the city today, this should not be

misconstrued as the courts final word on the matter. Since 2014, 25 out

of 25 federal cases challenging panhandling restrictions have succeeded

in striking those ordinances down, despite no Temporary Restraining

Orders having been granted in any of those suites. Furthermore, the

lawsuit against the city has not been decided on its merits, and will

continue unless plaintiffs drop the suite, settle through negotiations

with the City of Greensboro or ask the court for a summary judgement.

The burden of proof remains on the city to prove that the law they

enacted served a compelling government interest, was the least

restrictive means available to them, and did not ultimately violate the

rights of Greensboro’s residents.

“Like throwing noodles at a wall to see what sticks,” explained Marcus

Hyde, an organizer with the Homeless Union of Greensboro, “…some members

of Greensboro City Council are trying to ram through any kind of law

they can and hope that they don’t wind up in litigation over it. But we

know their intent is to criminalize homelessness, and move ‘certain

kinds of people’ out of downtown. Too bad, we’re here to stay – law or

no law.”