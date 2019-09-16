Lauren Daigle World Tour coming to Greensboro Coliseum

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 16, 2019

LAUREN DAIGLE KICKS OFF 2020 WITH FIRST HEADLINING ARENA TOUR

“LAUREN DAIGLE WORLD TOUR”

Greensboro Coliseum – Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Tickets On Sale Friday, September 20

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner Lauren Daigle, who has sold out every one of her shows to date, will open 2020 with her first headlining arena tour, the “Lauren Daigle World Tour.” It follows nearly 70 sold out performances that have taken place since the release of her GRAMMY Award winning album, Look Up Child.

The forty four-city “Lauren Daigle World Tour,” kicks off January 18 in Melbourne, Australia and will include a performance at New Zealand’s Festival One. It will then launch in the US on February 20 in Pensacola, Florida and will include a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, 29. The “Lauren Daigle World Tour” wraps with a special performance in Lauren’s hometown of Lafayette, LA at the CAJUNDOME.

American Express(r) Card Members can purchase tickets in the U.S. and Canada before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 17 at 12 PM local time through Thursday, September 19 at 10 PM local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available to purchase. These exclusive offers include an amazing selection of tickets, access to a preshow song performance and Q&A with Lauren Daigle, a limited-edition tour poster, custom merchandise and more! Tickets will go sale to the general public for her performance at Greensboro Coliseum on September 20 at10 am local time at www.laurendaigle.com/tour<www.laurendaigle.com/tour>, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensbsoro Coliseum Box Office.

“This year has been life changing,” said Daigle. “There’s no better feeling than to be able to look out from the stage and see how people have connected with the songs on this album. Our shows feel like one big party of togetherness, and I can’t wait to create a whole new tour for 2020. It’s going to be so much fun!”

The “Lauren Daigle World Tour” features an all new stage production, design and set list that will be highlighted by Daigle’s raw vocal power and stage presence. She’ll feature some of her hits, including her latest single “Rescue” and the double-Platinum selling #1 single “You Say,” as well as tracks from her previous platinum-selling album, How Can It Be. Folk/soul duo JOHNNYSWIM will join Daigle on select US dates.

To exclusively announce the upcoming dates, iHeartMedia’s LiteFM on-air personalities, Cubby and Christine, hosted an iHeartRadio Special Announcement with Daigle at iHeartMedia headquarters in New York. The event included an intimate performance and Q&A which streamed live on iHeartRadio’s YouTube. In addition, iHeartMedia will broadcast portions of the Q&A on LiteFM on September 17.

All U.S. and Canadian performances are being promoted and presented by AEG Presents. Australian and New Zealand dates are promoted by Live Nation except for Festival One.

Connect with Lauren:

Website<laurendaigle.com/> // Facebook<www.facebook.com/laurendaiglemusic> // Instagram<www.instagram.com/lauren_daigle/> // Twitter // Youtube<www.youtube.com/laurendaiglemusic>

DATE

VENUE

CITY

January 18

Palais Theatre

Melbourne, VIC, Australia

January 19

Enmore Theatre

Sydney, NSW, Australia

January 22

Fortitude Music Hall

Brisbane, QLD, Australia

January 24

Festival One

Hamilton, New Zealand

January 25

James Hay Theatre

Christchurch, New Zealand

February 20

Pensacola Bay Center

Pensacola, FL

February 21

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, FL

February 22

Bojangles’ Coliseum

Charlotte, NC

February 27

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greenville, SC

February 28

Thompson-Boling Arena

Knoxville, TN

February 29

Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro, NC

March 5

American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX

March 6

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Oklahoma City, OK

March 7

CenturyLink Center

Bossier City, LA

March 12

Van Andel Arena

Grand Rapids, MI

March 13

Ford Center

Evansville, IN

March 14

Grossinger Motors Arena

Bloomington, IL

March 15

Huntington Center

Toledo, OH

April 30

Rupp Arena

Lexington, KY

May 1

Berglund Center

Roanoke, VA

May 7

State Farm Arena

Atlanta, GA

May 8

Amway Center

Orlando, FL

May 9

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

May 14

CHI Health Center

Omaha, NE

May 15

Target Center

Minneapolis, MN

May 16

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sioux Falls, SD

May 28

Sprint Center

Kansas City, MO

May 29

Chaifetz Arena

St. Louis, MO

May 30

Resch Center

Green Bay, WI

June 18

Allstate Arena

Rosemont, IL

June 19

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Fort Wayne, IN

June 20

Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, TN

June 25

Madison Square Garden

New York, NY

June 26

Agganis Arena

Boston, MA

June 27

XL Center

Hartford, CT

July 1

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Wilkes-Barre, PA

July 2

Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, ON

July 3

Bell Centre

Montreal, QC

July 9

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, PA

July 10

Giant Center

Hershey, PA

July 11

Scope Arena

Norfolk, VA

July 16

Toyota Center

Houston, TX

July 17

Frank Erwin Center

Austin, TX

July 18

CAJUNDOME

Lafayette, LA

For More Information Contact:

Paul Freundlich // PFA Media // 212-334-6116 // paulf@pfamedia.net<mailto:paulf@pfamedia.net>

Alicia Brown // PFA Media // 212-334-6116 // abrown@pfamedia.net<mailto:abrown@pfamedia.net>

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.