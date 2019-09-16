Lauren Daigle World Tour coming to Greensboro Coliseum

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 16, 2019
LAUREN DAIGLE KICKS OFF 2020 WITH FIRST HEADLINING ARENA TOUR
“LAUREN DAIGLE WORLD TOUR”
Greensboro Coliseum – Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
Tickets On Sale Friday, September 20
Two-time GRAMMY Award winner Lauren Daigle, who has sold out every one of her shows to date, will open 2020 with her first headlining arena tour, the “Lauren Daigle World Tour.” It follows nearly 70 sold out performances that have taken place since the release of her GRAMMY Award winning album, Look Up Child.
The forty four-city “Lauren Daigle World Tour,” kicks off January 18 in Melbourne, Australia and will include a performance at New Zealand’s Festival One. It will then launch in the US on February 20 in Pensacola, Florida and will include a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, 29. The “Lauren Daigle World Tour” wraps with a special performance in Lauren’s hometown of Lafayette, LA at the CAJUNDOME.
American Express(r) Card Members can purchase tickets in the U.S. and Canada before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 17 at 12 PM local time through Thursday, September 19 at 10 PM local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available to purchase. These exclusive offers include an amazing selection of tickets, access to a preshow song performance and Q&A with Lauren Daigle, a limited-edition tour poster, custom merchandise and more! Tickets will go sale to the general public for her performance at Greensboro Coliseum on September 20 at10 am local time at www.laurendaigle.com/tour<www.laurendaigle.com/tour>, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensbsoro Coliseum Box Office.
“This year has been life changing,” said Daigle. “There’s no better feeling than to be able to look out from the stage and see how people have connected with the songs on this album. Our shows feel like one big party of togetherness, and I can’t wait to create a whole new tour for 2020. It’s going to be so much fun!”
The “Lauren Daigle World Tour” features an all new stage production, design and set list that will be highlighted by Daigle’s raw vocal power and stage presence. She’ll feature some of her hits, including her latest single “Rescue” and the double-Platinum selling #1 single “You Say,” as well as tracks from her previous platinum-selling album, How Can It Be. Folk/soul duo JOHNNYSWIM will join Daigle on select US dates.
To exclusively announce the upcoming dates, iHeartMedia’s LiteFM on-air personalities, Cubby and Christine, hosted an iHeartRadio Special Announcement with Daigle at iHeartMedia headquarters in New York. The event included an intimate performance and Q&A which streamed live on iHeartRadio’s YouTube. In addition, iHeartMedia will broadcast portions of the Q&A on LiteFM on September 17.
All U.S. and Canadian performances are being promoted and presented by AEG Presents. Australian and New Zealand dates are promoted by Live Nation except for Festival One.
DATE
VENUE
CITY
January 18
Palais Theatre
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
January 19
Enmore Theatre
Sydney, NSW, Australia
January 22
Fortitude Music Hall
Brisbane, QLD, Australia
January 24
Festival One
Hamilton, New Zealand
January 25
James Hay Theatre
Christchurch, New Zealand
February 20
Pensacola Bay Center
Pensacola, FL
February 21
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, FL
February 22
Bojangles’ Coliseum
Charlotte, NC
February 27
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
February 28
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
February 29
Greensboro Coliseum
Greensboro, NC
March 5
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
March 6
Chesapeake Energy Arena
Oklahoma City, OK
March 7
CenturyLink Center
Bossier City, LA
March 12
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
March 13
Ford Center
Evansville, IN
March 14
Grossinger Motors Arena
Bloomington, IL
March 15
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
April 30
Rupp Arena
Lexington, KY
May 1
Berglund Center
Roanoke, VA
May 7
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
May 8
Amway Center
Orlando, FL
May 9
BB&T Center
Sunrise, FL
May 14
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
May 15
Target Center
Minneapolis, MN
May 16
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sioux Falls, SD
May 28
Sprint Center
Kansas City, MO
May 29
Chaifetz Arena
St. Louis, MO
May 30
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
June 18
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
June 19
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Fort Wayne, IN
June 20
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
June 25
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
June 26
Agganis Arena
Boston, MA
June 27
XL Center
Hartford, CT
July 1
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Wilkes-Barre, PA
July 2
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON
July 3
Bell Centre
Montreal, QC
July 9
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
July 10
Giant Center
Hershey, PA
July 11
Scope Arena
Norfolk, VA
July 16
Toyota Center
Houston, TX
July 17
Frank Erwin Center
Austin, TX
July 18
CAJUNDOME
Lafayette, LA
