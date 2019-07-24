

For Immediate Release: July 24, 2019

Lateral Entry Teachers Set to Graduate from GCS Program

GCS’ Alternative Certification Track gives professionals in other industries an accelerated path to teaching

Greensboro, N.C. – On Thursday, more than 70 teachers will graduate after an intensive year of training through the GCS-Alternative Certification Track.

Seventy-six individuals who once worked in other professions will now be certified teachers.

“This influx of new talent is always an exciting time for GCS. We know we want our students to go on to the next level as the most well-rounded individuals as possible. Having teachers with different life experiences and work experiences like our GCS-ACT graduates only enhances our ability to teach our students,” said Terrik Higgins, the GCS-ACT administrator.

Two such graduates who decided to make the leap into education are Danni Hayes and Tameisha Foster. Hayes is a former CNA and Foster worked at a call center. Now, Hayes will be teaching Spanish at Eastern High and Foster will be teaching science at Hairston Middle.

The icing on the cake? Both of these young women actually were students at GCS and were originally taught by Leslie Ross, who is now one of our Residency Licensure Coaches in our GCS-ACT program. Ross taught them growing up and is now teaching them again.

“It has been amazing to see these ladies develop their skills as classroom teachers over the past year. Both were talented students and athletes who made the district proud and now will give back in the most meaningful way, serving as teachers in the district,” said Ross.

GCS-ACT is a rigorous, accelerated teacher preparation program for qualified candidates in other industries. This program allows prospective teachers from other professions to make that transition in as little as 11 months.

The ceremony will take place at Bennett College at 2:00 p.m. in the Global Learning Center.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

