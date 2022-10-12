[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Last Call – Library Soliciting Suggestions for Community Read

GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2022) – Every other year, there is an event that unites diverse community voices over universal issues found in a selected book. The Greensboro Public Library is seeking suggestions from residents on titles for the next One City, One Book community read in the fall of 2023.

One City, One Book is a collaboration between the Library and a long list of community partners. Dynamic programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings, and more are offered to engage the entire community around the themes of the chosen work.

Books suggested should include themes that can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that can affect us all. The book should also be adaptable as a theatrical, musical, or other performance event. The ideal book should also be suitable for library programming for all ages.

In 2021, readers selected There There by Tommy Orange and more than 200 library, community partner and book club programs focused on inclusiveness and the Native American condition in the modern world.

Suggestions for the 2023 One City, One Book title can be sent to Greensboro Public Library’s Adult Programming Coordinator, Beth Sheffield at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov> by October 17, 2022.

Previous One City, One Book titles include:

2002 A Lesson Before Dying by Ernest Gaines

2004 Middle of Everywhere by Mary Pipher

2006 Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank

2008 The Pleasure Was Mine by Tommy Hays

2010 The Soloist by Steve Lopez

2013 Into The Beautiful North by Luis Alberto Urrea

2015 A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson

2017 Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly

2019 Born A Crime by Trevor Noah

2021 There There by Tommy Orange

To find out more about One City, One Book or any of the other exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org<na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.greensborolibrary.org&data=02%7C01%7CMelanie.Fernandez%40wghp.com%7C7d179bccdfe4407361dc08d5850f5e1d%7C06f39b5377cb4acdac486afb0d71099d%7…>.

