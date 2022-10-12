CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Beth Sheffield
Last Call – Library Soliciting Suggestions for Community Read
GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2022) – Every other year, there is an event that unites diverse community voices over universal issues found in a selected book. The Greensboro Public Library is seeking suggestions from residents on titles for the next One City, One Book community read in the fall of 2023.
One City, One Book is a collaboration between the Library and a long list of community partners. Dynamic programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings, and more are offered to engage the entire community around the themes of the chosen work.
Books suggested should include themes that can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that can affect us all. The book should also be adaptable as a theatrical, musical, or other performance event. The ideal book should also be suitable for library programming for all ages.
In 2021, readers selected There There by Tommy Orange and more than 200 library, community partner and book club programs focused on inclusiveness and the Native American condition in the modern world.
Suggestions for the 2023 One City, One Book title can be sent to Greensboro Public Library’s Adult Programming Coordinator, Beth Sheffield at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov> by October 17, 2022.
Previous One City, One Book titles include:
2002 A Lesson Before Dying by Ernest Gaines
2004 Middle of Everywhere by Mary Pipher
2006 Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank
2008 The Pleasure Was Mine by Tommy Hays
2010 The Soloist by Steve Lopez
2013 Into The Beautiful North by Luis Alberto Urrea
2015 A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson
2017 Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly
2019 Born A Crime by Trevor Noah
2021 There There by Tommy Orange
To find out more about One City, One Book or any of the other exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org<na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.greensborolibrary.org&data=02%7C01%7CMelanie.Fernandez%40wghp.com%7C7d179bccdfe4407361dc08d5850f5e1d%7C06f39b5377cb4acdac486afb0d71099d%7…>.
