Lane Closure on East Wendover Avenue beginning at 6pm today
GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2019) – All east bound lanes of East Wendover Avenue between Waugh Street and Willard Street will be closed starting at 6pm today for repairs due to a water main break. There are approximately 20 residential customers with water service interruption due to the water main break. Repairs are expected to be complete by 6am on Friday, January 18. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
