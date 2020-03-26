[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: March 26, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Kindergarten Registration Begins Online April 1

Student reassignment application process also online

Greensboro, N.C. — Thanks to a new electronic process, kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year will launch as scheduled on April 1. Parents of incoming kindergarteners can go to gcsnc.schoolmint.net<www.gcsnc.schoolmint.net> to begin the registration process.

Kindergarten families will need to upload pictures of specific documents<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/2440/Welcome%20to%20Kindergarten%202020-21.pdf> to determine their legal address and the child’s legal information, including his or her birth certificate, which are available through the Register of Deeds office. If you have trouble uploading the necessary documents, you may mail copies or bring them to the school prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The Guilford County Register of Deeds is waiving credit card convenience fees for 90 days beginning March 23, 2020. Certified copies of Guilford County birth certificates are available for $10 purchase by mail or online. Out-of-county birth certificates will not be provided. Click here for more details<www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/register-of-deeds/register-of-deeds-changes-due-to-covid-19>.

April 1 also marks the start of the student reassignment<www.gcsnc.com/Page/11605> period, which ends July 1. Parents who wish to request reassignment should do so through gcsnc.schoolmint.net<www.gcsnc.schoolmint.net>.

Parents may request to have their children attend a school other than their attendance zone school for a variety of reasons. Requests for transfers are considered based on the reason for the request and available space at the requested school. Parents are responsible for transportation to and from school for reassigned students.

Families will need to create a Schoolmint account to register their child for kindergarten or to request reassignment. For a brief video on how to create an account, click here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/2403/GCS%20Example%20Student%20Applying%20Video%20March%202019.mp4>. If you have already created a Schoolmint account during the magnet application process, you will use the same account. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/2440/Online%20Enrollment%20System%20-%20Parent%20Guide%20Final%2020-21.pdf> for detailed instructions.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR-footer]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323