For Immediate Release: June 14, 2019

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Kimberly Funderburk Joins Guilford Parent Academy

Funderburk leads the GPA team as director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) welcomes Kimberly M. Funderburk as its new director. As the director, Kimberly supports the district’s mission by developing initiatives and programming to increase parent and family engagement to support their student in receiving a well-rounded education from Guilford County Schools (GCS). Her work also includes strengthening community partnerships and building parent awareness of free resources that foster better life outcomes for students and families.

In her role, Kimberly leads the GPA team in delivering core topics, based on the district’s Strategic Plan goals, through workshops facilitated by GCS staff and subject experts, digital resources, special events, and involvement with community groups and partners.

“We are delighted to have Kimberly as leader of the Guilford Parent Academy team,” says Dr. Wanda Legrand, chief student services officer. “With a focus on the success of parents and families, we know Kimberly will develop opportunities that cultivate parental engagement and assist families to thrive.”

Before joining GPA, she served as the district’s program administrator of volunteers and partnerships where she cultivated relationships with parents and community members including faith-based organizations. Through her engagement, Kimberly increased the district’s number of active volunteers and service hours. Working with schools, she trained volunteer coordinators on volunteer recruitment and best practices. She enhanced support for district initiatives through sponsorships and in-kind donations from local businesses and the community. Kimberly has served as the communications liaison for the Enrichment Fund for GCS and worked to support the GCS Superintendent’s Transition Team.

As a GCS parent, Kimberly knows firsthand the importance of building relationships with school leaders, administrators and staff. Most importantly, she believes family influence plays a critical role in shaping character and development in our youth.

In the community, Kimberly has served as a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters since 2014. She is also an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

Funderburk holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Capella University. She is completing doctorate studies in Organizational Leadership at Northcentral University.

