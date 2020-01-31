KC and The Sunshine Band to perform FREE concert at White Oak Amphitheatre March 13

[GCC_A_1.blue copy]

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.

KC and The Sunshine Band to perform FREE concert

White Oak Amphitheatre – Friday, March 13

GREENSBORO, NC – In conjunction with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s hosting of the 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, KC and The Sunshine Band will perform a free concert on Friday, March 13 at 4 p.m. at White Oak Amphitheatre.

Tickets are required for entry. Free concert tickets will be available beginning Monday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office (limit 4 per person).

KC and The Sunshine Band has celebrated over 40 years of making booties shake. They gave a voice to a generation, helped define an entire culture and continue to make an impact today. With over four decades of success, the group, led by Harry Wayne “KC” Casey, has been in a state of constant renewal in their niche of cultural relevancy-thanks in part to their music being featured in numerous motion picture soundtracks, television shows and national advertising campaigns. KC and The Sunshine Band formed in 1973 with one single purpose: to create instant happiness through music – and the group has done just that, topping the charts with singles including “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Get Down Tonight,” and “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty,” tallying worldwide sales of over 100 million, and receiving numerous awards.

The KC and The Sunshine Band concert at White Oak Amphitheatre is being produced to support and celebrate three major college basketball tournaments coming to ‘Tournament Town’ in March – 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 4-8), 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 10-14) and 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first and second rounds (March 20 & 22). As previously announced, the Indigo Girls will perform a free concert during the week of the ACC Women’s Basketball at Piedmont Hall on Saturday, March 7 at 8 p.m.

Visit TournamentTown.com<www.TournamentTown.com> for more information.



