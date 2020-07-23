Justin Bieber concert at Greensboro Coliseum rescheduled for July 29, 2021

JUSTIN BIEBER ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED WORLD TOUR DATES

AND ADDS NEW SHOWS IN 2021

JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR 2021- PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE-

HITS THE ROAD IN NORTH AMERICA NEXT SUMMER

(July 23, 2020 – New York, NY) – Grammy Award(r)-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, announced his rescheduled world tour dates today. The tour was to kick off in May but was postponed this Spring for the safety and health concerns of the fans and crew. The 45-date tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets. 19 new arena dates have been added to the Justin Bieber World Tour. Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date.

The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on June 2, 2021 and includes new arena stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago and more.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Justin. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, August 6th.

As the official wireless partner for the Justin Bieber World Tour, T-Mobile and Justin Bieber continue their successful partnership, forged in 2017 with their #UnlimitedMoves Super Bowl campaign. T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR DATES:

NEW 2021 SHOWS – ON SALE THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th at 10am local time.

Date City Venue

June

7 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

8 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

22 Chicago, IL United Center

23 Chicago, IL United Center

July

3 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8 Boston, MA TD Garden

9 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

16 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

17 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Aug

11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

12 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

14 Inglewood, CA The Forum

RESCHEDULED 2021 DATES ON SALE NOW

June

2 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

4 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

10 Portland, OR Moda Center

13 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

16 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

19 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

25 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

26 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest, AmFam Amp

28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

July

1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

5 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

6 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

25 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

28 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

31 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

Aug

2 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

5 Houston, TX Toyota Center

6 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

8 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2021 date.

For further information, visit Ticketmaster.com or justinbiebermusic.com.

Media Contacts

For Justin Bieber: Gabe Tesoriero G.T@umusic.com<mailto:G.T@umusic.com>

For the Tour: Kristen Foster kristen.foster@fullcov.com<mailto:kristen.foster@fullcov.com>

