Justin Bieber concert at Greensboro Coliseum rescheduled for July 29, 2021

JUSTIN BIEBER ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED WORLD TOUR DATES
AND ADDS NEW SHOWS IN 2021
JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR 2021- PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE-
HITS THE ROAD IN NORTH AMERICA NEXT SUMMER
(July 23, 2020 – New York, NY) – Grammy Award(r)-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, announced his rescheduled world tour dates today. The tour was to kick off in May but was postponed this Spring for the safety and health concerns of the fans and crew. The 45-date tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets. 19 new arena dates have been added to the Justin Bieber World Tour. Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date.
The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on June 2, 2021 and includes new arena stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago and more.
“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Justin. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”
Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, August 6th.
As the official wireless partner for the Justin Bieber World Tour, T-Mobile and Justin Bieber continue their successful partnership, forged in 2017 with their #UnlimitedMoves Super Bowl campaign. T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers.
A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.
Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.
JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR DATES:
NEW 2021 SHOWS – ON SALE THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th at 10am local time.
Date City Venue
June
7 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
8 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
22 Chicago, IL United Center
23 Chicago, IL United Center
July
3 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
8 Boston, MA TD Garden
9 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
16 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
17 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Aug
11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
12 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
14 Inglewood, CA The Forum
RESCHEDULED 2021 DATES ON SALE NOW
June
2 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
4 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
5 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
10 Portland, OR Moda Center
13 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
16 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
19 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
25 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
26 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest, AmFam Amp
28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
July
1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
5 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
6 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
25 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
28 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
31 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Aug
2 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
5 Houston, TX Toyota Center
6 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
8 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2021 date.
For further information, visit Ticketmaster.com or justinbiebermusic.com.
