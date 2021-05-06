Justin Bieber concert at Greensboro Coliseum rescheduled for Apr. 6, 2022

JUSTIN BIEBER ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED WORLD TOUR DATES

ADDS NEW SHOWS IN 2022

JUSTICE WORLD TOUR 2022- PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE-

HITS THE ROAD IN NORTH AMERICA FEBRUARY 2022

[A picture containing text, person, scene, stage Description automatically generated]

MAY 6, 2022 – New York, NY – Grammy Award(r)-winning global superstar Justin Bieber announces his rescheduled world tour dates today. The tour was to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022. The Justice World Tour 2022 is adding 7 new arena shows to total 52-dates.

Justin returns to the road on the heels of the global #1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches.” With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners. Justice has garnered over four and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in March.

The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on Friday, February 18, 2022 and wraps up in North America in Milwaukee at Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday, June 24, 2022. New arena stops include Austin, Jacksonville and Indianapolis. The tour will also hit New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto and many more.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

As the official wireless partner for the Justice World Tour, T-Mobile and Justin Bieber continue their successful partnership, forged in 2017 with their #UnlimitedMoves Super Bowl campaign. T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers.

Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month. More details at justinbiebermusic.com<www.justinbiebermusic.com/> soon.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting causes that embody justice in action.

JUSTICE WORLD TOUR DATES:

Friday, February 18, 2022

San Diego, CA

Pechanga Arena

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Glendale, AZ

Gila River Arena

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Inglewood, CA

The Forum

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome

Monday, February 28, 2022

San Jose, CA

SAP Center at San Jose

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

San Jose, CA

SAP Center at San Jose

Friday, March 4, 2022

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Monday, March 7, 2022

Los Angeles, CA

STAPLES Center

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Los Angeles, CA

STAPLES Center

Friday, March 11, 2022

Portland, OR

MODA Center

Sunday, March 13, 2022

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Home Energy Arena

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Denver, CO

Ball Arena

Friday, March 18, 2022

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

Monday, March 21, 2022

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Friday, March 25, 2022

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Monday, March 28, 2022

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Friday, April 1, 2022

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Monday, April 4, 2022

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Jacksonville, FL

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

Monday, April 11, 2022

Orlando, FL

Amway Center***

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Cincinnati, OH

Heritage Bank Center***

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse***

Sunday, April 24, 2022

DesMoines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena***

Monday, April 25, 2022

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Austin, TX

Moody Center***

Friday, April 29, 2022

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Sunday, May 1, 2022

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

Friday, May 6, 2022

Minneapolis, MN

Target Center

Monday, May 9, 2022

Chicago, IL

United Center

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Chicago, IL

United Center

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Monday, May 16, 2022

Columbus, OH

Schottenstein Center

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Friday, June 10, 2022

Washington DC

Capital One Arena

Monday, June 13, 2022

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena***

Monday, June 20, 2022

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Friday, June 24, 2022

Milwaukee, WI

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

***On Sale Soon

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.

Visit justinbiebermusic.com<www.justinbiebermusic.com/> for further information.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

336-373-7456

www.GreensboroColiseum.com<www.GreensboroColiseum.com>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.