Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Greensboro Coliseum Feb. 3-5

AN UNPARALLELED & THRILLING LIVE ARENA EXPERIENCE

JURASSIC WORLD LIVE TOUR

RETURNS TO GREENSBORO ON FEBRUARY 3 – 5

Greensboro, NC – October 4, 2022 – Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans returns to Greensboro Coliseum from February 3 – 5.

Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, October 4, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on October 11. Fans can still sign up to become a Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Customer<www.jurassicworldlivetour.com/signup> and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.

Jurassic World’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save anew dinosaur from a terrible fate. With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years.

WHEN: Friday, February 3 7:00pm

Saturday, February 4 11:00am 3:00pm 7:00pm

Sunday, February 5 11:00am 3:00pm

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403

TICKETS: Ticket prices start at $20*

All seats are reserved; tickets available through www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/jurassic-world-live-tour-tickets/artist/2590685?venueId=369330&brand=jurassic> or the venue Box Office. *Ticket prices are subject to change; additional venue/ticketing fees may apply.

