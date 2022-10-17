Journey with very special guest Toto coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Feb. 11

THE LEGENDARY ROCK BAND JOURNEY CELEBRATINGTHE 50TH ANNIVERSARY FREEDOM TOUR 2023

THE DIAMOND-SELLING ROCK BAND JOURNEY WILL BE JOINED ON TOUR BY VERY SPECIAL GUEST TOTO

Public On Sale begins Friday, October 21 at 10am

October 17, 2022 – One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, JOURNEY, announces the continuation of their highly successful tour with the 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 featuring, very special guest TOTO. JOURNEY, Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage in 38 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more.

Presented by AEG Presents, JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2023 begins February 4 in Allentown, PA – making stops in Austin, Montreal, Memphis and more – before wrapping April 25 at the brand new Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA. The 2023 run includes rescheduled dates in Washington DC, Hartford, Toronto and Quebec that were postponed earlier this year due to covid.

Citi is the official card of the JOURNEY 50th ANNIVERSARY Freedom Tour 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for theU.S. dates beginning Tuesday, October 18th at 10am local time until Thursday, October 20th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment (excluding Canada, Washington DC and Hartford shows). For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com<www.citientertainment.com/> A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, October 21 at 10am local time HERE<journeymusic.com/>

JOURNEY features Founder, Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass). Neal Schon, 3x Hall of Fame inductee: Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

Neal Schon: “We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023” says JOURNEY Founder Neal Schon. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon Friends.”

Jonathan Cain adds “Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto. The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people’s lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of “certain music” during “uncertain times”.

Very special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including “Rosanna”, “Africa” and “Hold the Line”, will join JOURNEY on all dates.

TOTO’s Steve Lukather shares, “‘On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends JOURNEY. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends… a blast off stage as well.”

FREEDOM TOUR 2023 DATES

February 4

Allentown, PA

PPL Center

February 5

Charlottesville, VA

John Paul Jones Arena

February 8

Savannah, GA

Enmarket Arena

February 10

Columbia, SC

Colonial Life Arena

February 11

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

February 14

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena

February 17

Knoxville, TN

Thompson-Boling Arena

February 19

Bossier City, LA

Brookshire Grocery Arena

February 22

Austin, TX

Moody Center

February 23

Lafayette, LA

Cajundome

February 26

Jacksonville, FL

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 1*

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

March 3

State College, PA

Bryce Jordan Center

March 4*

Hartford, CT

XL Center

March 8

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

March 9*

Quebec, QC

Videotron Centre

March 12*

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

March 13

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

March 16

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

March 17

Atlantic City, NJ

Boardwalk Hall

March 20

Champaign, IL

State Farm Center

March 21

Moline, IL

Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 24

Sioux Falls, SD

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

March 25

Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 28

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

March 31

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

April 1

Memphis, TN

FedExForum

April 4

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

April 7

Springfield, MO

Great Southern Bank Arena

April 8

Wichita, KS

INTRUST Bank Arena

April 11

Casper, WY

Ford Wyoming Center

April 13

Boise, ID

ExtraMile Arena

April 14

Spokane, WA

Spokane Arena

April 17

Eugene, OR

Matthew Knight Arena

April 19

Stockton, CA

Stockton Arena

April 22

Bakersfield, CA

Mechanics Bank Arena

April 23

Fresno, CA

SaveMart Center

April 25

Palm Springs, CA

Acrisure Arena

*Rescheduled date. ON SALE NOW.

ABOUT JOURNEY

Since the group’s formation in 1973, JOURNEY has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally. Their “Greatest Hits” album is certified 15 times-platinum, making JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song “Don’t Stop Believin'” has been streamed over one billion times alone.

JOURNEY was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2018’s co-headlining tour with DEF LEPPARD was the band’s most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold, and earning them the prestigious Billboard “Legends Of Live” touring award. March 2019 saw the release of “Escape & Frontiers Live In Japan”, a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo featuring the band’s first-ever performances of the albums “Escape” and “Frontiers” in their entirety. JOURNEY has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and were inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall Of Fame. Additionally, the band is the subject of the award-winning documentary “Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey” about the band’s resurgence upon adding Arnel Pineda as lead singer after JOURNEY Founder, Neal Schon discovered the Philippines native on YouTube.

ABOUT TOTO

The members of TOTO are celebrating an accomplishment few bands have achieved in the modern era. Cumulative streams of the ensemble’s repertoire now exceed 3 billion plays. Amongst the most listened to recordings, “Africa” accounts for over one billion streams at Spotify alone. This year the song was recertified by the RIAA 8X Platinum.

Over the past decade, the band has had a major renaissance in popularity like few bands at this point in their career. The audience is truly multi-generational, becoming younger with each passing year. Joining Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams are band members bassist John Pierce (Huey Lewis and The News), drummer Robert “Sput” Searight (Ghost-Note, Founding member Snarky Puppy, Snoop Dogg), keyboardist Dominique “Xavier” Taplin (Prince, Ghost-Note), multi-instrumentalist / vocalist Warren Ham (Ringo Starr) and keyboardist / background vocalist Steve Maggiora,. This line-up marks the fifteenth incarnation of Toto in consideration of band members or sidemen who joined or exited. Individually and collectively, few have had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of TOTO. The family tree can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with hundreds of Grammy nominations.

With now 45+ years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and accolades to their names, TOTO remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world. They are the benchmark by which many artists base their sound and production, and they continue to transcend the standards set by the entire music community, being simply synonymous with musical credibility. They are pop culture and are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles continuing to remain relevant.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events – which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly – continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to – through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Madison House Presents, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents – creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com<www.aegpresents.com>.

