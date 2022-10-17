Journey with very special guest Toto coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Feb. 11

THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY FREEDOM TOUR 2023
THE DIAMOND-SELLING ROCK BAND JOURNEY WILL BE JOINED ON TOUR BY VERY SPECIAL GUEST TOTO
Public On Sale begins Friday, October 21 at 10am
[Text Description automatically generated]
Download Tour Admat HERE<www.dropbox.com/sh/hjvn742jtn9c9b4/AACzy_Z34ynXGB7TugJ9PjTIa?dl=0>
Download approved JOURNEY assets HERE<www.dropbox.com/s/gu0agzl9z4dp9bb/Journey%20approved%20image.jpg?dl=0>
Download approved TOTO assets HERE<mlgpress.com/TOTO/WALHFMF>
October 17, 2022 – One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, JOURNEY, announces the continuation of their highly successful tour with the 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 featuring, very special guest TOTO. JOURNEY, Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage in 38 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more.
Presented by AEG Presents, JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2023 begins February 4 in Allentown, PA – making stops in Austin, Montreal, Memphis and more – before wrapping April 25 at the brand new Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA. The 2023 run includes rescheduled dates in Washington DC, Hartford, Toronto and Quebec that were postponed earlier this year due to covid.
Citi is the official card of the JOURNEY 50th ANNIVERSARY Freedom Tour 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for theU.S. dates beginning Tuesday, October 18th at 10am local time until Thursday, October 20th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment (excluding Canada, Washington DC and Hartford shows). For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com<www.citientertainment.com/> A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, October 21 at 10am local time HERE<journeymusic.com/>
JOURNEY features Founder, Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass). Neal Schon, 3x Hall of Fame inductee: Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.
Neal Schon: “We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023” says JOURNEY Founder Neal Schon. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon Friends.”
Jonathan Cain adds “Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto. The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people’s lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of “certain music” during “uncertain times”.
Very special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including “Rosanna”, “Africa” and “Hold the Line”, will join JOURNEY on all dates.
TOTO’s Steve Lukather shares, “‘On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends JOURNEY. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends… a blast off stage as well.”
FREEDOM TOUR 2023 DATES
February 4
Allentown, PA
PPL Center
February 5
Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena
February 8
Savannah, GA
Enmarket Arena
February 10
Columbia, SC
Colonial Life Arena
February 11
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Coliseum
February 14
Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena
February 17
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena
February 19
Bossier City, LA
Brookshire Grocery Arena
February 22
Austin, TX
Moody Center
February 23
Lafayette, LA
Cajundome
February 26
Jacksonville, FL
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 1*
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
March 3
State College, PA
Bryce Jordan Center
March 4*
Hartford, CT
XL Center
March 8
Montreal, QC
Bell Centre
March 9*
Quebec, QC
Videotron Centre
March 12*
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
March 13
Ottawa, ON
Canadian Tire Centre
March 16
Buffalo, NY
KeyBank Center
March 17
Atlantic City, NJ
Boardwalk Hall
March 20
Champaign, IL
State Farm Center
March 21
Moline, IL
Vibrant Arena at The MARK
March 24
Sioux Falls, SD
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
March 25
Lincoln, NE
Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 28
Des Moines, IA
Wells Fargo Arena
March 31
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
April 1
Memphis, TN
FedExForum
April 4
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
April 7
Springfield, MO
Great Southern Bank Arena
April 8
Wichita, KS
INTRUST Bank Arena
April 11
Casper, WY
Ford Wyoming Center
April 13
Boise, ID
ExtraMile Arena
April 14
Spokane, WA
Spokane Arena
April 17
Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena
April 19
Stockton, CA
Stockton Arena
April 22
Bakersfield, CA
Mechanics Bank Arena
April 23
Fresno, CA
SaveMart Center
April 25
Palm Springs, CA
Acrisure Arena
*Rescheduled date. ON SALE NOW.
ABOUT JOURNEY
Since the group’s formation in 1973, JOURNEY has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally. Their “Greatest Hits” album is certified 15 times-platinum, making JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song “Don’t Stop Believin'” has been streamed over one billion times alone.
JOURNEY was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2018’s co-headlining tour with DEF LEPPARD was the band’s most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold, and earning them the prestigious Billboard “Legends Of Live” touring award. March 2019 saw the release of “Escape & Frontiers Live In Japan”, a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo featuring the band’s first-ever performances of the albums “Escape” and “Frontiers” in their entirety. JOURNEY has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and were inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall Of Fame. Additionally, the band is the subject of the award-winning documentary “Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey” about the band’s resurgence upon adding Arnel Pineda as lead singer after JOURNEY Founder, Neal Schon discovered the Philippines native on YouTube.
ABOUT TOTO
The members of TOTO are celebrating an accomplishment few bands have achieved in the modern era. Cumulative streams of the ensemble’s repertoire now exceed 3 billion plays. Amongst the most listened to recordings, “Africa” accounts for over one billion streams at Spotify alone. This year the song was recertified by the RIAA 8X Platinum.
Over the past decade, the band has had a major renaissance in popularity like few bands at this point in their career. The audience is truly multi-generational, becoming younger with each passing year. Joining Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams are band members bassist John Pierce (Huey Lewis and The News), drummer Robert “Sput” Searight (Ghost-Note, Founding member Snarky Puppy, Snoop Dogg), keyboardist Dominique “Xavier” Taplin (Prince, Ghost-Note), multi-instrumentalist / vocalist Warren Ham (Ringo Starr) and keyboardist / background vocalist Steve Maggiora,. This line-up marks the fifteenth incarnation of Toto in consideration of band members or sidemen who joined or exited. Individually and collectively, few have had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of TOTO. The family tree can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with hundreds of Grammy nominations.
With now 45+ years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and accolades to their names, TOTO remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world. They are the benchmark by which many artists base their sound and production, and they continue to transcend the standards set by the entire music community, being simply synonymous with musical credibility. They are pop culture and are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles continuing to remain relevant.
About AEG Presents
Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events – which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly – continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to – through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Madison House Presents, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents – creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com<www.aegpresents.com>.
Andrew Brown
Director of Public Relations & Communications
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
336-373-7456
www.GreensboroColiseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>