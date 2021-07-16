Josh Groban coming to Tanger Center Saturday, Oct. 2



FOR RELEASE: Friday, July 16 at 10AM

An Intimate Evening With

IN CONCERT

Saturday, October 2

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has announced it will host an intimate evening with Josh Groban on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>, Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005855F60BC820> and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. Tickets for Groban’s previously scheduled concert at Tanger Center (3/20/20) will be honored at the Oct. 2 show.

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, GRAMMY, Tony, and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums (over 35 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances. He has appeared feature films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Hollars, Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on NBC’s The Office, FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS’ The Crazy Ones.

In 2017, he concluded his Broadway run in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, “one of the best musicals of the decade”. He co-hosted the Tony Awards to widespread enthusiasm worldwide after garnering his first nomination in 2017. In 2018, he starred in the NETFLIX series, The Good Cop, that made its debut on the streaming platform September 21. On the same day, he unveiled his eighth full-length studio offering, Bridges [Reprise Records], which featured nine tracks co-written by the superstar in addition to duets with Andrea Bocelli, Sarah McLachlan, and Jennifer Nettles.

Josh debuted his Great Big Radio City Show at Radio City Music Hall on Valentines Day 2020 and is excited to resume his residency there in April 2022. Until then, Josh released his new album Harmony, a collection of timeless songs and two originals, available everywhere on November 20th. To support the release of Harmony, Josh performed a series of intimate livestream concerts filmed in-person and livestreamed directly to audiences all over the world: a concert of Broadway favorites on October 3rd, a show featuring selections from Harmony on November 26th (Thanksgiving Day), and his first-ever holiday concert on December 19th. He kicked off 2021 with the release of Harmony Deluxe, on February 26th, 2021 and performed a special livestream concert on Valentine’s Day, Sunday February 14th. He maintains his position as the consummate American showman in 2021 and beyond. Groban remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate as a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

