Join Greensboro Fire Department in Recognizing Fire Prevention During the Month of October

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2018) – In addition to accepting reservations to host local Pre-Schools and Daycares at Station 1 for a Puppet Show & Station Tour, and visiting our local Elementary Schools with the Education Express, the whole family can catch us at these locations around the city:

Station Open Houses – Oct 9, 10, & 11 – 6-8pm

* Station 14 – 3633 Summit Ave.

* Station 56 – 820 Franklin Blvd.

* Station 53 – 2013 Willow Rd.

* Station 61 – 105 W. Vandalia Rd.

* Station 8 – 2201 W. Coliseum Blvd.

* Station 48 – 1400 W. Vandalia Rd.

* Station 17 – 6405 Old Oak Ridge Rd.

* Station 2 – 5111 N. Church St.

* Station 41 – 4504 Lake Brandt Rd.

Home Depot Safety Day – Oct 6 – 9am-12noon

(Battleground Ave. location)

Bur-Mil Park Fall Festival – Oct 13 – 10am-3pm

For More Info:

[*] Greensboro Fire & Life Safety

[*] Greensboro Fire Department

Or Call 336-373-2576

