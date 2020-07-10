[GCC_A_1.blue copy]

For Release Friday, July 10

Jim Gaffigan’s The Pale Tourist tour at Greensboro Coliseum Rescheduled

Due to the current global health crisis as well as travel and performance restrictions, the August 17, 2020 show on Jim Gaffigan’s ‘The Pale Tourist Tour’ at Greensboro Coliseum has been rescheduled for August 16, 2021.

This very difficult decision was made following the recommendations of government authorities including the Center for Disease Control to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). All tickets for the original performance will be honored, so patrons should hold on to their tickets. For ticket and refund inquiries, please contact point of purchase or visit greensborocoliseum.com/refund<www.greensborocoliseum.com/refund>.

For tour information, please visit jimgaffigan.com<jimgaffigan.com/>.

To purchase tickets for The Pale Tourist, please visit jimgaffigan.com/tour-dates<urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.jimgaffigan.com_tour-2Ddates&d=DwMFAg&c=Ftw_YSVcGmqQBvrGwAZugGylNRkk-uER0-5bY94tjsc&r=lVW23lmg8hAmmiTGMQsSyEA53HMsR3nayPh_ox5TaLg&m=Y0JzGR4wAsfOPle2D…>.

