Janet Jackson’s Black Diamond World Tour coming to Greensboro Coliseum July 5

INTERNATIONAL ICON

JANET JACKSON

ANNOUNCES BLACK DIAMOND WORLD TOUR 2020

Feature All-New Production, New Music and Greatest Hits.

European dates and the rest of the world soon to be announced.

Tickets On Sale to the General Public Starting Thursday, February 13th at LiveNation.com

(February 10, 2020) – Los Angeles, CA (February 10, 2020) – Miss Janet Jackson kicks off her Black Diamond World Tour this summer to arenas across North America. The outing will feature an all-new production featuring new music from her highly anticipated, forthcoming album “Black Diamond”, set for release this year. Performing songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 24th in Miami and will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada including Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday July 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, February 13th at LiveNation.com.

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her five GRAMMY(r) Awards, two Emmy Nominations, a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is also a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist, in addition to being one of the biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 185 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. Her music and artistry opened doors through which other top artists have followed, many acknowledging her impact on their musical perceptions.

Website: www.janetjackson.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JanetJackson/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/janetjackson/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/janetjackson

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/JanetJacksonVEVO

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

