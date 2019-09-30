For Immediate Release: September 30, 2019

Jamestown Elementary Parent is Volunteer of the Month

Michelle Boddie helps school increase parent engagement

Greensboro, N.C. – Michelle Boddie spends most of her Friday mornings at Jamestown Elementary, tutoring first-grade readers, but this past Friday was different. The longtime parent volunteer was greeted with cheers, flowers, balloons and signs congratulating her for being named the October GCS Volunteer of the Month.

School social worker Brittany Wells nominated Boddie, commending her for her impassioned efforts to engage parents in the school culture.

“Every child and staff member at Jamestown Elementary knows Mrs. Boddie for her contagious smile, warm hugs and relentless pursuit of excellence for all students,” wrote Wells in her nomination. “She takes her time to build relationships with parents and families in a way that invests them in their child’s education. She will call parents who seem disengaged and personally invite them to the school for activities, conferences etc., parent to parent. Her consistent efforts and love for Jamestown has impacted our school community in immeasurable ways. Her efforts in collaboration with our school has increased parent engagement by 115%. She brings a smile to every student who meets her and sigh of relief to every teacher she comes across.”

As the GCS Volunteer of the Month, Boddie was presented with a $50 Barnes & Noble gift card. During the month of October, her photo will hang at the district’s central offices and at Jamestown Elementary.

