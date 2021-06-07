Intocable llegará a Tanger Center este otoño | Intocable coming to Tanger Center this fall



Intocable llegará a Tanger Center este otoño

Greensboro, N.C. – ¡Tanger Center se complace en anunciar que Intocable llegará a Tanger Center el viernes 17 de septiembre de 2021! Los boletos se pueden comprar a partir del viernes 11 de junio a las 10 a.m. en TangerCenter.com.

Intocable es uno uno de los grupos más influyentes en la escena musical de Tejano / Norteño hoy en día. Su camino hacia el éxito comenzó hace veinte años en Zapata, México, cuando los amigos Ricky Muñoz y René Martínez soñaban con llevar sus canciones al mundo mientras creaban un estilo único y extraordinario de música que fusiona hábilmente la música tejano conjunto, los ritmos folclóricos de Norteño, las baladas pop y el rock.

Después de años de dedicación y pasión, su sueño se convirtió en una realidad indiscutible. Intocable continúa entreteniendo y deleitando al público tanto en los Estados Unidos como en México.

Intocable coming to Tanger Center this fall

Greensboro, N.C. – Tanger Center is excited to announce that Intocable is coming to Tanger Center on Friday, September 17, 2021! Tickets can be purchased beginning Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.

Intocable is one of the most influential groups in the Tejano / Norteño music scene today. Their road to success began twenty years ago in Zapata, Mexico, when friends Ricky Muñoz and René Martínez dreamed of bringing their songs to the world as they crafted a unique and extraordinary style of music which expertly fuses Tejano conjunto music, Norteño folk rhythms, pop ballads and rock.

After years of dedication and passion, their dream became an indisputable reality. Intocable continues to entertain and delight audiences in both the United States and Mexico.

