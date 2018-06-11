Intocable coming to Greensboro Coliseum Complex Saturday, Sept. 1

[GCC_A_1.blue copy]

INTOCABLE BRINGING THE HIGHWAY TOUR TO GREENSBORO COLISUEM COMPLEX

Saturday, September 1 – Tickets on sale Friday at 10 AM!

Miami, FL (June 11, 2018) – The iconic group INTOCABLE will officially conclude its Highway tour with a series of shows in the United States and Mexico, including a Saturday, Sept. 1 performance at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 15 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, the Greensboro Coliseum box office and charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The acclaimed Highway album, gave them one of the most fructiferous times in the history of their career, birthing six popular singles:

“Tu Ausencia”

“Arrepentido”

“Quiéreme (Ámame)”

“Día 730”

“Te Perdono”

“Cuidaré”

The incomparable group, which already has more than 1 billion views on YouTube, added 40 million more with the videos from this album.

During the two years since the launch of Highway, the group has been on a continuous tour, offering more than 200 concerts in the United States and Mexico. They managed to break records of attendance at the Monterey Arena with the most sold out dates in the history of the venue and gave a dazzling performance at the 30th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro where they celebrated being the most awarded group of its genre in the history of the award show with 23 awards in total.

In 2016, the album earned them another Latin Grammy nomination for Best Norteño Album and the prestigious SESAC Icon Award. Each single was a mainstay on the top of the radio charts and upon release, the album remained at #1 in sales for multiple weeks.

“Highway has been a tremendous adventure for us. One we are ecstatic to have been able to experience alongside our fans,” said Ricardo Muñoz, lead vocalist of the group. “There is absolutely no way to express how grateful we are for the continuous and tremendous support. We’re humbled by it and look forward to continuing to put excellent music forth for all of you to enjoy.”

Official Online Profile:

www.grupointocable.com

www.facebook.com/grupointocable

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.