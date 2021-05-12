[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

International Roundtable Explores Museums and Migration on May 18

GREENSBORO, NC (May 12, 2021) – For International Museum Day 2021, Greensboro History Museum is bringing together global experts for an online roundtable on Museums and Migration, at noon, Tuesday, May 18 on Zoom.

Experts participating in the conversation are Omar Ali, Professor and Dean of Lloyd International Honors College, UNC Greensboro; Andréa Delaplace, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne; Emily Miller, Head of Learning and Partnerships, Migration Museum, London; Marlen Mouliou, Assistant Professor in Museum Studies, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens; and Jack Tchen, Clement A Price Professor of Public History & Humanities at Rutgers University – Newark and co-founder of the Museum of Chinese in America.

“Greensboro’s history has been shaped by people arriving from places all around the globe,” says Glenn Perkins, the museum’s curator of community history, who will moderate the program. “Museums worldwide are exploring incredible, creative ways to interpret migration experiences, and our panelists will be discussing both ideas and challenges for connecting communities to those stories.”

The program is free of charge and takes place on Zoom. More information and registration links are available at this link<greensborohistory.org/events> or by calling 336-373-2610. This program is co-sponsored by the Humanities Network & Consortium and Lloyd International Honors College at UNCG.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

