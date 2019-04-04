[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

International Advisory Committee Welcomes New Leadership

GREENSBORO, NC (April 4, 2019) – The International Advisory Committee held biennial elections March 23 and a new leadership team has been elected. The selected leaders include Siddiga Ahmed, Chair (Sudan); Mustapha Laidi, Vice Chair (Algeria); Ram Mohan, Vice Chair (India); Amber Khan, Executive Member (Pakistan); Darma Satty, Secretary (Sudan). The newly elected IAC team will spend the next three months shadowing the current leaders and undergoing training. They will officially take office on July 1, 2019.

In addition to the election the International Advisory Committee offered a resource fair and informational workshops sponsored by City Council member Marikay Abuzuaiter. There were over 600 people in attendance and a record 575 ballots were collected for the election.

In 2008, the Greensboro City Council adopted a resolution that established the International Advisory Committee (IAC) as an advisory committee of the Human Relations Commission (HRC). Their vision is to create a more inclusive Greensboro for members of the international community.

For more information, contact the Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.

