International Advisory Committee Accepting Candidate Applications for April Election

GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2021) – The International Advisory Committee (IAC) is accepting candidate applications<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=48187> for office now through March 18 for its fourth biennial election<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=48185>.

The IAC’s mission is to create a more inclusive Greensboro for members of the international community. Initially created as a standard subcommittee of the Human Rights Commission and chaired by one individual, the IAC was restructured in 2015 to allow the immigrant and refugee community to elect a leadership team of five members.

Candidates must be 18 years of age by March 18, submit a completed application<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=48187>, a paragraph outlining their work with the immigrant community and a photo by March 18, and attend one of the three required virtual information sessions outlined on the application. All five leadership seats need to be filled, including a chair, two vice chairs, secretary and executive member. Candidate terms last for two years.

The election will take place 3-7 pm, Friday, April 23, and from 9 am to 3 pm, Saturday, April 24 at the UNCG Park and Ride parking lot, across the street from the Greensboro Coliseum, 1720 W. Gate City Blvd. This event<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=48185> will be a drive through, ensuring safety for all voters and volunteers. Online voting will not be available. Voters must be residents of Greensboro and be high school students or older. Photo IDs not required to vote. For more information and answers to questions contact Jodie Stanley at 336-373-2505.

