For Immediate Release: Nov. 7, 2018

Inside Look at CTE in GCS Featured in the Latest IGNITE Magazine

Fall edition of GCS’ publication out today, sponsored by Guilford Education Alliance

GREENSBORO, N.C. – How are local businesses partnering with GCS to prepare students for well-paying, high-demand jobs? That is just one question that will be answered in the latest issue of GCS’ IGNITE magazine<www.gcsnc.com/Page/53594>. The fall issue, out now, focuses on Career and Technical Education (CTE) learning throughout the district.

Sponsored by Guilford Education Alliance (GEA), IGNITE, a theme-focused magazine, gives an inside view of the innovations, opportunities, services and successes of a particular program within the district.

CTE isn’t what it was years ago. “Students come to us with a variety of passions and dreams for their futures,” says Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “As educators, it is our job to ignite those passions and direct them toward potential career paths and a successful future.” GCS has a good base to start from including the Aviation Academy at Andrews, the Logistics program at Western High and the Guilford Apprenticeship Program.

The fall issue will also introduce readers to a few of our outstanding students and teachers, the successful programs GCS hopes to expand and the career opportunities available to students now.

New issues of IGNITE will be produced each spring and fall, and will be available in schools, local businesses and online.

To view the magazine, click here.<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=103091&dataid=82116&FileName=GCS-IGNITE-Mag-Fall2018-web.pdf>

