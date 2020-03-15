[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: March 15, 2020

Initial Distance Learning Now Available for GCS Families

District and partners continue work to offer grab-and-go meals

Greensboro, N.C. – The first elements of distance learning are now posted for students to explore during the two-week school closure that begins Monday, March 16. You can access these supplemental materials here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/54440>. Materials that are tied to grade-level standards to help keep your student on track will be ready by Monday, March 23.

Parents may visit their child’s school tomorrow between 9 and 11 a.m. and between 2 and 4 p.m. to learn more about how to access these materials. They may also pick up other materials, such as work books, library books and medicines. Families who do not have a device such as a tablet, desktop or laptop should inform their child’s school.

Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras shared Sunday that all employees would continue to be paid during this period. Monday is considered a mandatory workday for all employees, and the remaining days will be optional teacher workdays.

We will continue to update families through our COVID-19 website<www.gcsnc.com/Page/63782>.

