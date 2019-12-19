Information Wanted: Theft of School Bus Batteries

Posted By: Greensboro 101 December 19, 2019 12:39 pm

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Case: 191216-001
On the weekend of December 14th and 15th, unknown suspects stole 18 heavy duty batteries from the school buses located at Northeast High School/Middle School. The battery name brands are “Alliance” and “Powerfast.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip on p3tips.com

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4020
stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>
“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

D

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 20191216001.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE