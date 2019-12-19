Information Wanted: Theft of School Bus Batteries

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Case: 191216-001

On the weekend of December 14th and 15th, unknown suspects stole 18 heavy duty batteries from the school buses located at Northeast High School/Middle School. The battery name brands are “Alliance” and “Powerfast.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip on p3tips.com

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple Street

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

