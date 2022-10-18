Info Wanted: 10/9 Unsolved Homicide of John Paul Walker

Unsolved Homicide: Up to $5,000 RewardVictim: John Paul Walker

On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at approximately 04:20am officers responded to Florida St near US 29 in reference to a shooting. John Paul was located suffering from a gunshot wound and his motorcycle was found parked several feet from him along the roadway. John Paul’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2FP3tips.com%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1QAi3XOJHF55L9zxBDbKSOZ12eFQBqLvfbZpBJuL-Oqf38x9NZ7qKECfw&h=AT2Pq2sN7S9tg-QRo-hWrkkw62LPr-SMaPvMDUsc8-IZKL0OAJPsOg8-cDMxY_rZcns7GE82…> to submit a web tip. Earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case!

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

