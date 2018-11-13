Walkertown Middle School receives gift of music

National Pawn Donation of Over 100 Musical Instruments to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Company Founder Dedicated to Giving All North Carolina Students the Gift of Music

Winston-Salem, North Carolina – National Pawn, a North Carolina-based pawn retailer with 17 locations across the state, donated more than 100 musical instruments and $2,000 to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Walkertown Middle School as part of its continued efforts to support music education in North Carolina. National Pawn representative Brian Moulton presented the monetary and instrument donation, including trumpets, saxophones, clarinets, flutes, trombones, drums, guitars recorders and more, to students during a dedicated unveiling assembly at the school Wednesday, Oct. 24.

This is the eighth year in which the company has provided donations to support music programs in every county that is home to one of its stores. Since 2010, National Pawn has donated over 3,300 instruments and $58,000 in cash for more than 21 performing arts programs in Cumberland, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg, New Hanover and Wake Counties.

Moulton has always sought to give back to the communities his stores serve and was specifically inspired to support music education through his own experiences growing up. Enamored by music as a child, Moulton wanted to join his middle school band in Durham, NC but financial strains made it difficult for his parents to purchase a new instrument. It wasn’t until his mom found an affordable instrument at a yard sale that Moulton was able to live out his musical dreams. Now a successful businessman, Moulton wants to ensure that every child interested in joining a school music program has the ability to pursue those opportunities.

“We’re extremely proud for this to be our eighth year supporting music education throughout North Carolina and we are dedicated to continuing to give more and more students access to these life-changing programs,” said Bob Moulton. “I’ve experienced firsthand the developmental, creative and social benefits of being in the band, and believe it’s so important we give every student the chance to form that same sense of self and team building through music. Our hope is that this will also inspire others to donate gently used instruments to local public schools to expand the overall community impact.”

Along with Forsyth County, National Pawn also donated at least 100 musical instruments and a $2,000 check to schools in each of the following counties this year – Alamance, Cumberland, Gaston, Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake. To learn more about National Pawn, visit www.nationalpawnshops.com.

About National Pawn:

National Pawn is a Triangle-based pawn retailer with 17 locations and 160+ team members across North Carolina. The company celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2017. Over the past three decades, National Pawn has continued to be recognized as an industry leader, thanks to world class customer service, bright modern stores, quality products and tens of thousands of satisfied customers. National Pawn offers many services, including buying, selling and pawn loans. For more information, call (888) 315-4347, email info@nationalpawnshops.com or visit www.nationalpawnshops.com.

