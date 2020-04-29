Important Update on GTA Operational Status

[newgtalogo]

GREENSBORO, NC – April 29, 2020 – Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) is experiencing an immediate stoppage in transit services due to a temporary lack of bus operators and supporting staff. Until further notice, GTA is unable to provide fixed-route bus service and SCAT is providing limited service. Residents must consider other options for necessary travel.

On Monday, April 27, GTA Operations Management was notified that a fixed-route operator tested positive for the coronavirus. In response, GTA immediately removed the operator from service and conducted a thorough sanitizing of the vehicles and the workplaces that the affected operator frequented. GTA operations staff, including fellow bus operators were informed of the development and GTA’s response to the maximum extent allowed under HIPPA laws. Operators expressed concern with remaining unaware of the affected employee’s identity and responded by choosing not to report for work on April 29. The walkout was repeated by supervisors and supporting staff. With insufficient staffing levels, GTA had no choice but to halt operations.

While service is on hiatus, GTA is using the opportunity to conduct additional sanitizing and cleaning of GTA buses and facilities to ensure the safest work environment. GTA’s contractor, Keolis North America, will continue to work with operations staff to address concerns raised and develop a timetable for the return of service.

As GTA continued its mission to provide economical and safe transportation services during the rise of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the organization along with its contractor Keolis NA has sought to balance the safety of riders and bus operators with the transportation needs of front line heroes and others in our community. GTA was among the first transit systems in the state to institute the rotation and frequent sanitation of buses, rear-door boarding and fare-free services to reduce the chance of any transmission of illness. Bus operators were provided with personal protection equipment for use on duty, and the driver’s area on buses were outfitted with temporary barriers. Rider education through on-board and Depot signage along with social media and on-board sanitizer dispensers provided preventative resources when using public transit and out in the community.

