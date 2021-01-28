For Immediate Release: Jan. 28, 2021

Important Choice Showcase Information Being Shared on Friday

WHAT: Join us on Friday for a media opportunity to share important information for students and families regarding this year’s Virtual Choice Showcase. This will be the first year that the district will host the showcase virtually. In previous years, the event has attracted an average of 6,000 attendees at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Media will have the opportunity to get details of the event including how students and families can join the more than 360 live sessions with principals and school teams. Families will also receive information on the more than 60 unique programs and how to apply.

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

