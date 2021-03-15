I-840 at Bryan Blvd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004

Traffic Advisory **Update**

GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2021) – I-840 eastbound at Bryan Boulevard is back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2021) – Due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries-I-840 eastbound at Bryan Boulevard are closed pending completion of the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

