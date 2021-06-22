I-40/85 Traffic Advisory Update

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 22, 2021 10:25 pm

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

UPDATE: All lanes of I-40/85 are now open and traffic is moving normally at this time.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 22, 2021) – All southbound lanes of I40/85 at McConnell Rd are shut down due to a traffic accident. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

# # # #

Terri M Buchanan
Watch Operations Specialist
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
www.greensboro-nc.gov

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-I40-85-at-McConnell-Rd-Update-06222021.doc



SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE