I-40/85 Traffic Advisory Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

UPDATE: All lanes of I-40/85 are now open and traffic is moving normally at this time.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 22, 2021) – All southbound lanes of I40/85 at McConnell Rd are shut down due to a traffic accident. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

# # # #

Terri M Buchanan

Watch Operations Specialist

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.greensboro-nc.gov

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.