I-40/85 Traffic Advisory Update

UPDATE: All lanes of I-40/85 are now open and traffic is moving normally at this time.
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (June 22, 2021) – All southbound lanes of I40/85 at McConnell Rd are shut down due to a traffic accident. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
